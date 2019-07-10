Die-hard fanboy from Pakistan meets Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Manchester

MANCHESTER: Shayaan, a die hard cricket fan hailing from Islamabad, recently got the chance to meet not just his favorite cricketer Virat Kohli but his wife, famed Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma too.

The 22-year-old, a resident of Manchester, happened to bump into the influential couple while he was wandering around the city on his lunch break.

Twitter broke into a frenzy as Shayaan shared the pictures with the celebrities on the social media platform.

People couldn’t seem to believe his luck as he had met not one but two noted celebrities who are not only fan favorites in the Bollywood sphere but are loved equally by Pakistanis too.

People all around shared the picture expressing their envy and disbelief as they lauded Shayaan’s luck.



About his experience Shayaan said, “It was surreal. It’s the second time I’ve met Kohli and the first time was as big of a coincidence as this time and that was in 2014! Just spending a bit of time with them and seeing how well they treated me, with respect and all, it felt like a dream and I’m still in shock! I’ve been a massive fan of Kohli my whole life.”

