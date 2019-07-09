Pakistan Army assisting civil administration in rescue, relief operation in floods hit areas of Chitral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army is assisting civil administration in rescue and relief operation for affected local population in flash floods hit areas of Golon, Chitral.
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement “Pakistan Army assisting civil administration in rescue and relief operation for affected local population in flash floods hit areas of Golon, Chitral.”
It further said, “Affected population being heli-lifted to safer places. Tentage and rations provided. Medical teams also present.”
