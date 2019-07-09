Hrithik Roshan’s 'Super 30' prepping up to make a bang at theaters

Bollywood hero Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Super 30’ as it gets closer to hitting the silver screens on 12 July.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Super 30’ is an Indian biographical drama film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program by the same name.

The ‘Krrish’ star will be essaying the character of Anand Kumar alongside Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen playing the role of his wife.

The 45-year old actor has put in ample efforts for the film, as worked to not just tone down his physique and muscles, but also put in strains to talk and look like Anand Kumar.

Owing to that level of dedication and passion, Anand decided to give him a chance by approving his as the lead actor.

It took Hrithik a year to prepare for the character, and by the end, he was completely into the character and had made a massive transformation.

Anand in one of his interviews mentioned that people will remember this movie for a long time adding that Hrithik will surely win an award for this movie.