Tue Jul 09, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 9, 2019

Halep into second Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

AFP
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

LONDON: Simona Halep reached her second Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 victory over China´s Zhang Shuai.

Halep, the seventh seeded former world number one, will face either Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed from Ukraine, or Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final.

Zhang, bidding to become just the second Chinese woman to reach the semi-finals, led 4-1 in the first set and held four break points for a 5-1 lead.

Romanian Halep, 27, last made the last-four in 2014 when she was beaten by Eugenie Bouchard.

