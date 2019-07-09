Deepika Padukone to romance Hrithink Roshan in Farah Khan’s next film

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone has shared the silver screen with some of the biggest names in the industry, but the star is now getting set to add another name to her co-stars’ list.

According to the circulating buzz, the 33-year-old ‘Padmaavat’ star will be romancing Hrithink Roshan in the upcoming Farah Khan directorial.

As per PinkVilla, the starlet has bagged the role alongside the B-Town hunk after multiple names were suggested initially.

The source revealed to PinkVilla: "Both Farah and Rohit wanted Deepika Padukone in the movie because not only do they love her but she fits the role to the T. When DP debuted, everyone felt she had an uncanny resemblance to Hema ji in terms of her beauty as well. When Farah narrated the story to DP, she loved it and instantly gave her nod."

Before this, the actor will have her film ‘83’ hitting theaters where she stars next to her real-life husband Ranveer Singh playing his on-screen wife.