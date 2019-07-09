Trump calls British ambassador to US ‘a very stupid guy’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the British ambassador to the United States "a very stupid guy," one day after declaring he would cut contact with the diplomat following a leak of cables describing Trump as "inept."
"The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.
The US leader also doubled down in attacking British Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Brexit, saying she "went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!"
