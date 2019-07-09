Hamza Ali Abbasi comes to Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's rescue

The star couple of Lux Style Awards 2019 were undeniably Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz as they made the crowd go wild when the former went down on his knee to propose to his ladylove.

However, the much talked-about public proposal ruffled some feathers as trolls came down hard on the couple and started bashing them for their public display of affection.

Celebrities from the industry showered immense love on the couple on all social media platforms as well as in-person at the star-studded event.

Amongst those celebrities was Hamza Ali Abbasi who stood for the couple and rescued them from trolls.

“In an era when people prefer haraam over halal, how can you find faults in a man asking a woman for nikkah?” the actor shared. “Because he hugged her or kissed her on the cheek? STOP IT! Instead celebrate the good… Heartiest congrats to Yasir and Iqra. May Allah bless you both on your new journey.”

However, subsequently, the ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ actor also became target of backlash on his post criticizing item numbers but supporting their PDA.

Hamza, nonetheless stood his ground and cleared the air saying. “Its sad how we Muslims so eagerly pick out individuals/bash them on thir personl faults. Buraai ko buraai kaho, logon ko zaleel na karo. I criticise item numbers without ever picking out actresses and bashing them individually for doing item numbers. Allah ka khof karo musalmaano! [sic].”

He also added, “The closer i am getting to Islam, the more i am finding out tht Allah does not like you to pick out names & individuals & bash them on thr persnl faults. Look away from thr persnl faults & celebrate the good tht they do. Thts what Allah loves. Aagay aapki marzi. [sic].”



