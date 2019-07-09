Mawra Hocane's birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu is pure love

Ever since she entered the Bollywood sphere, Pakistani sensation Mawra Hocane has been getting pretty close to the renowned Kapoor family.



This was recently seen when the actress wished Neetu Kapoor, mother of leading actor Ranbir Kapoor, on her birthday.

Mawra took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post wished Neetu, “Happy Birthday to the youngest person at heart that I know of!” the caption read.

Mawra has been quite a recent entry into the Bollywood circle, however, she has been quick to make a special place in the hearts of the Kapoor family.

She further wrote: “Thankyou for giving me so much Love in just these five years that I’ve known you! May you live Long & Happy & Healthy”.



Mawra added a series of pictures along with her birthday wish. One of the pictures showed Mawra and Neetu wearing matching bracelets which was confirmed by the last part of her caption that read: “I shall forever cherish the twinning bracelet you got us! Here’s to many more chillings”.

Mawra Hocane has been vocal about her fondness of Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress also expressed desire of working with the 'Brahmastra' actor some day.