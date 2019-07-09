close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2019

Iqra Aziz pens her bliss on Instagram, thanks LSA to make her night perfect

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

KARACHI: Undoubtedly, LSA made  Iqra Aziz's night perfect as she bagged two awards for 'Suno Chanda' on Sunday's glitzy event. The  actress shared  her bliss  with a heartwarming note on Instagram.

In her post, Pakistani drama actress, who  won the Best Actress Viewer’s Choice and Best Actress Critics Choice for 'Suno Chanda', said:"I would like to thank LSA for a beautiful night which we all enjoyed, from the awards to the amazing performances we all witnessed."

The charming  lady continued  to pen her feelings, stating:  "Receiving these awards was more than a dream come true if i be honest, because my mother wanted me to win one of them and then getting two LUX in one night is BIG‼️

She also cast a little light on a her difficult character of Arjiya Nazaqat Ali she played in a romantic serial Sonu Chanda, saying, "it was a very difficult role for me to play because it was different. She was progressive yet traditional, lively and emotional at the same time. 

The starlet dedicated her  awards to all the women out there working hard.

Soon after her achievements in the both professional and persona life the showbiz celebrities started felicitating  Iqra Aziz.

 



