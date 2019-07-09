India vs New Zealand: Head to head

The first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester today (Tuesday, July 9) at 2-30 pm.

Both countries have earlier participated in all the 11 tournaments of the biggest ODI contest since 1975. India are playing the semi-final today for the seventh time in World Cup.

They first played it in the 1983 World Cup and qualified for the final to stun the then mighty West Indies, who had won the first two tournaments of 1975 and 1979.

In the next World Cup, held in 1987 jointly by India and Pakistan, India again reached the semifinal but lost it to England.

Later, in 1996, they again lost the semifinal but won it in 2003 World Cup, held in South Africa. However, they were beaten by Australia to become the runners-up.



In the 2007 World Cup, they won the semifinal and then also the final against Sri Lanka to emerge as the world champions for the second time.

In 2015, they again played the semifinal but failed to reach the final.

New Zealand also holds a good record of playing the semi-finals but unfortunately they could not win the World Cup despite reaching the final in the previous tournament.

They have so far played the semifinals for six times -- but failed to qualify for the final in 1975, 1979, 1992, 1999, 2007, 2011. On the seventh time in 2015, they won it but lost the final to become the runners-up.

Now today they are playing the World Cup semi-final for the eighth time.