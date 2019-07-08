'Spider-Man' swings to top of North America box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Once again Spider-Man is trapping everything that flies by: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" took an impressive $185.1 million in North America over the long US holiday weekend period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.
The latest smash hit in the Spider-Man franchise, made by Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, has already passed the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide.
Its story line follows on from blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" to focus on how Spider-Man (Tom Holland) confronts a world without Iron Man.
Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya also star.
Released in domestic theaters Tuesday ahead of Independence Day, "Far From Home" collected $92.6 million over the regular Friday-Sunday weekend.
Coming in second over the same period was Disney/Pixar film "Toy Story 4," taking $33.9 million on its third weekend.
The film again features the voices of Tom Hanks as cowboy doll Woody and Tim Allen as space toy Buzz Lightyear.
In third, at $10.1 million, was Universal's alternate-universe romantic comedy "Yesterday." Himesh Patel stars as a struggling musician who, after a mysterious global blackout, is the only person in the world to remember the Beatles and their music -- and takes full advantage of it.
Danny Boyle, of "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" fame, directs.
Fourth spot went to Warner Bros. horror film "Annabelle Comes Home," at $9.5 million.
In fifth was Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin," taking in $7.5 million in its seventh week out.
Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:
"Midsommar" ($6.3 million)
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" ($4.7 million)
"Men in Black: International" ($3.8 million)
"Avengers: Endgame" ($3.1 million)
"Rocketman" ($2.6 million)
