India vs New Zealand: Kohli recalls 2008 U-19 World Cup ahead of today's clash

MANCHESTER: Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are all set to lead New Zealand and India in the first semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup being played today (Tuesday) at the Old Trafford stadium.

Kohli, during a media talk ahead of today's clash, said he and Williamson met as skippers of their respective teams in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup 2008 in Malaysia, adding that he took the wicket of his counterpart in that match.

To a question, Indian captain said that it is doubtful that he will be able to repeat that feat in the semi-final. He further said: "We’ll both feel good knowing that neither of us could have anticipated that one day this would happen."



Addressing media, Kohli said that he's a lethal bowler and can roll his arm over any time the team needs. While speaking about today's game , Indian captain said: "Whoever handles pressure better will come out on top."



"We played with 5 bowling options because it gives more depth in batting," said Kohli at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Interestingly, India and New Zealand have not only faced each other in the World Cup semis, but also both the teams experienced winning and losing in equal measure (Kohli in 2011, Williamson in 2015) and lost (Williamson in 2011, Kohli in 2015).

