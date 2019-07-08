Nishikori to face Federer in Wimbledon last-eight

LONDON: Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori set-up a Wimbledon quarter-final clash against Roger Federer on Monday.

Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight for the second successive year.

The 29-year-old Japanese star trails Federer 3-7 in career meetings although he won their most recent meeting at the ATP Finals in London at the end of last season.

Monday's win was Nishikori's ninth in nine meetings against world 58 Kukushkin.