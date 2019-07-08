Is the #bottlecapchallenge over? Internet declares Mariah Carey the Winner

With the bottle cap challenge prevailing globally since a few days, originated with Taekwondo champ Farabi Davletchin, who posted an Instagram video of himself the top off a plastic water bottle.



After which renowned celebrities including Jason Statham, Akshay Kumar, Max Holloway, John Mayer, Mehwish Hayat, and others accepted the challenge.

But who won the challenge?

Recently, on Sunday Mariah Carey tweeted out her attempt of #BottleCapChallenge but instead of unscrewing the cap with a spin kick, she used her multi-octave voice.

Carey posted the six second video with the caption "Challenge Accepted".

She's is seen aiming in preparation to kick the cap, only to put a finger in her ear and hit a sky-high note, sending the cap.

The video had 20.5 million views and counting in just 24 hours. The video went viral and a lot of celebrities commented that Carey had officially won the viral challenge.

"It's Over," Sony Music Global wrote, "No one can top this!"

Has the challenge really ended?