Akshay Kumar ready to bring one more true-story to silver screens with ‘Mission Mangal’

Bollywood’s upcoming ‘Mission Mangal’, starring megastar Akshay Kumar is another true story that encircles the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organization who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

Alongside the Padman star, Akshay Kumar the film features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi playing the central characters.

The story is based on true events but the team has taken some creative liberties for cinematic purposes.

With the shooting coming to an end, the film is all set to hit the screens on August 15.

Akhsay Kumar in an Instagram post mentioned that he always wanted to be a part of one such movie that inspires the future generations, one that celebrates imagination and curiosity.



He added that the film has the power to inspire as much as it will entertain.

In another post on Instagram Kumar mentioned that he has signed this film especially for his daughter and children of her age to familiarize them with the true stories of courage and determination.

Will Jagan Shakti's ‘Mission Mangal’ break records and accomplish the mission? We will have to wait and find out.

