YahClick launches Invitational Golf Tournament in Pakistan

KARACHI: The inaugural YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament which featured over 100 professional and semi-professional golfers has concluded at the Karachi Golf Club.



The team event featured players in a more hard-hitting format of the game. Players were divided into 20 teams, each team featuring one female player. The rules were modified to make the play faster and shorter.

The Tournament was organized by YahClick, the satellite broadband service of UAE-based global satellite operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems.

“YahClick made a firm commitment to the nation when we launched in 2015, and by delivering on this commitment alongside our valued Service Partners, our footprint and positive impact has grown steadily.”

Thanks you to all of today’s participants and congratulation to our winners, added Mangrio.

Winner teams are Zahoyonggang, Samir Feroz, Lt CDR Saeed Khattak with 90 PTS. Runner up team names are Qumail Habib, Imran Haroon, Danish Iqbal, CDRE Abdul Rehman with 87 PTS.

Winner Lady Individual (two way tie won back nine) Amna Amjad and Abiha Amjad with 41 PTS.

The day concluded with prize presentations and a gala dinner.