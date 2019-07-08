Déjà vu for India, New Zealand as Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson clash again after U-19 WC semi-final

As Virat Kohli-led India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand prep up to cross swords in the first semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2019, some cricket fans are getting a feeling of déjà vu.

According to reports, the two captains had earlier in 2008 competed against each other as well, and had surprisingly been the captains of their respective teams even then.

Both the star players had faced off during the U-19 World Cup semi-finals in 2008 and are once again in the same spot nearly 10 years later.

On the other hand, India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Trent Boult of the Kiwis were also part of the same squad in 2008 and will be included in tomorrow’s clash as well.

While the Men in Blue had defeated the Black Caps by three wickets back then, the two teams will be locking horns again on Tuesday at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.