Ringo Starr celebrates 11th 'Peace and Love' gathering on his 79th birthday

Ringo Starr's "Peace and Love Gathering" kicked off its 11th edition which is now a tradition followed since 2008 on the iconic singer’s birthday, was this year held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Starr was in front of the famous Capital Records Tower in Los Angeles, accompanied by his wife and actor Barbara Bach, filmmakers David Lynch and Peter Jackson, superstar producer-musicians T-Bone and Don Was, record executive and radio show host Peter Asher, and other current and former members of Starr’s All-Starr Band.

This gathering is commenced on July 7 of every year as this is the day when the ‘King of Broken Hearts’ was born 79 years ago.

The Los Angeles version of the celebration was grand but there were many other festivities held around the world in 29 cities.

The idea flourished when Starr in an interview answered the question: "What does he want for his birthday?" saying: "Peace and Love".

This wish has now turned into an international event that attracts hundreds of sponsors each year.