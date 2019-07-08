Deepika Padukone is ‘high on cake’ as Ranveer Singh shares adorable photo of his wife

B-Town’s favorite duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are sweeping hearts once again as the former appears to be entirely love-struck during the celebrations on his 34th birthday together.

Turning to Instagram, the ‘83’ megastar unveiled an adorable photo of his ladylove who could be seen in an ecstatic and chirpy mood with a radiating smile as they celebrated Ranveer’s birthday on Saturday.

"High on Cake! @deepikapadukone #happybirthdaytome", he captioned the photo.

Earlier the leading star on Bollywood had taken the internet by storm on his birthday after he unveiled the first look into his character of Kapil Dev for the upcoming film ‘83’, directed by Kabir Khan that follows India’s World Cup win from 1983.



The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.