Mawra Hocane is the fitness motivation you need to hit the gym

Pakistan’s beauty queen Mawra Hocane is serving major fitness goals and giving the Monday motivation you need to shed those extra kilos and hit the gym.



In her latest Instagram post, the 26-year-old ‘Sammi’ star can be seen stretching and leaving fans in awe with her strength and resilience while also giving fitness goals to a lot of us shying away from the gym to get back on track as she captions the photo: “S T R E T C H.”

The starlet is known to be a fitness freak and can often be spotted working out as her earlier posts have also depicted her dedication to keeping her health and physique in balance, regardless of how challenging the task is.











