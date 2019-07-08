close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 8, 2019

Mawra Hocane is the fitness motivation you need to hit the gym

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 08, 2019

Pakistan’s beauty queen Mawra Hocane is serving major fitness goals and giving the Monday motivation you need to shed those extra kilos and hit the gym.

In her latest Instagram post, the 26-year-old ‘Sammi’ star can be seen stretching and leaving fans in awe with her strength and resilience while also giving fitness goals to a lot of us shying away from the gym to get back on track as she captions the photo: “S T R E T C H.”

The starlet is known to be a fitness freak and can often be spotted working out as her earlier posts have also depicted her dedication to keeping her health and physique in balance, regardless of how challenging the task is.

View this post on Instagram

S T R E T C H @thepilatezlab #home @tuhura.athletics

A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous) on

View this post on Instagram

Just a reminder that each one of us has seen bright days followed by dark clouds, calmness followed by restlessness, we have all cried into our pillows & self helped ourselves out of them. Now is the time to give ourselves a pat on the back for going through all the ups & downs , emotional upheavals & turmoils, showing strength and grace & making it to the other side of the dark tunnel. Life isn’t meant to be easy , it may be one tunnel after the other but when you’re out of it don’t forget to catch a quick glimpse at the beautiful rainbows & breathe in the magical moments️️️ Breathe in the extraordinary good of the world, breathe out the bad every now & then for you can out do it with perseverance. It’s okay to not be okay. It’s brave to face it. It’s heroic to let the tears roll down your cheeks to eventually reach that moment where you pull your scattered pieces together & whisper “Hello world” yet again. Be at it, keep going. Be your own friend & be kind to yourself‍️‍️‍️‍️ #9amthoughts #GoodMorning #noteasybutworthit Always @thepilatezlab P.S I wear my maamaaas shirts to the gym for extra extra strength . Love you mamaaaa @raziamakhdoom

A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous) on




