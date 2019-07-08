29 killed in bus crash on Delhi-Agra expressway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Agra: A bus careered off one of India’s busiest roads into a ravine Monday killing at least 29 people, police said.
The driver of the bus was suspected to have fallen asleep before the double decker bus hit a divider and fell into a gap between two flyovers on the Delhi-Agra expressway, according to police.
More than 150,000 people a year are killed on India’s roads, which are notorious for poor infrastructure and speeding drivers.
Agra: A bus careered off one of India’s busiest roads into a ravine Monday killing at least 29 people, police said.
The driver of the bus was suspected to have fallen asleep before the double decker bus hit a divider and fell into a gap between two flyovers on the Delhi-Agra expressway, according to police.
More than 150,000 people a year are killed on India’s roads, which are notorious for poor infrastructure and speeding drivers.