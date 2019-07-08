close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
July 8, 2019

29 killed in bus crash on Delhi-Agra expressway

Mon, Jul 08, 2019

Agra: A bus careered off one of India's busiest roads into a ravine Monday killing at least 29 people, police said.

The driver of the bus was suspected to have fallen asleep before the double decker bus hit a divider and fell into a gap between two flyovers on the Delhi-Agra expressway, according to police.

More than 150,000 people a year are killed on India's roads, which are notorious for poor infrastructure and speeding drivers.

