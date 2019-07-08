Mahira Khan turns heads with ethereal look at Lux Style Awards 2019: See Pics

KARACHI: Pakistan's dashing actress Mahira Khan, who has brilliantly carved her niche in the showbiz, absolutely slayed beholders with her gorgeous appearance at the red carpet of the Lux Style Awards 2019 on Sunday evening.



Her stunning look, in golden brown outfits, brought huge applause for the beautiful lady, even the onlookers could not stop themselves to have frozen their eyes upon her in an admiring tune.

The dynamic actress shared her heartwarming photos on Instagram that shacked the strings of her fans' hearts.



Having been impressed of the star-studded event of the Awards show, the charming artist commended the ambiance in her own words with a post on Instagram: "It’s actually nice to attend and cheer others on."



