Mon Jul 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 8, 2019

Mahira Khan turns heads with ethereal look at Lux Style Awards 2019: See Pics

Mon, Jul 08, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan's dashing  actress Mahira Khan, who has brilliantly carved her niche in the showbiz, absolutely slayed beholders with her gorgeous appearance at the red carpet of the Lux Style Awards 2019 on Sunday evening. 

Her stunning look, in golden brown outfits, brought huge applause for the beautiful lady and even  the onlookers  could not stop themselves to have their eyes frozen upon her.

The dynamic actress shared her heartwarming photos on Instagram  that  shook the strings of  her fans' hearts.

View this post on Instagram

Supaaastar #LSA19

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Having been impressed of the star-studded event of the awards show, the  charming  artist   commended the  ambiance in her own words  with  a post on Twitter:  "It’s actually nice to attend and cheer others on."

View this post on Instagram

#LSA19

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on




