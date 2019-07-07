Haris’s all-round display helps Pakistan U19 make clean sweep over S Africa U19

Lahore: All-rounder Mohammad Haris scored an unbeaten half-century and took two wickets to lead Pakistan U19 to a seven wicket win against South Africa U19 in the seventh 50-0ver match played at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval in Durban on Sunday and help Pakistan record a clean sweep over South Africa U19.

Chasing a 183-run target, Pakistan U19 achieved victory inside 38 overs with seven wickets remaining. Mohammad Haris hit eight fours and one six in his 55-ball 69 runs unbeaten knock.

Haris added 82 runs for the third wicket with Basit Ali (56). Haider Ali (30) provided additional support.

Pakistan captain, Rohail Nazir, who was later declared player of the series, reflecting on the series, said: “I am really happy that we are playing consistently good cricket in the last four weeks. Our team has performed well in all departments of the game, and we have completed a clean sweep in the series.

“I am satisfied over my personal performance as I was declared best player of the series in last month’s Sri Lanka series and now against South Africa.”

Earlier, after electing to bat first, South Africa U19 were dismissed for 182 in 48 overs. Bryce Parsons top-scored with 37 that came off 57 balls and included one four, while Khanya Cotani scored undefeated 36 off 61 balls and hit four boundaries.

Mohammad Amir was the pick of Pakistan U19 bowlers with figures of three for 40, while Amir Ali and Mohammad Haris took two wickets each for 27 and 21 runs, respectively.

Pakistan U19 had won the previous six 50-over matches by 17 runs, four wickets, six wickets, 88 runs, 116 runs and 60 runs, respectively.

Seventh 50-over match, Durban, Pakistan U19 won by seven wickets

Scores in brief:

South Africa U19 182 all out, 48 overs (Bryce Parsons 37, Khanya Cotani 36 not out; Mohammad Amir 3-40, Amir Ali 2-27, Mohammad Haris 2-21)

Pakistan U19 185-3, 37.3 overs (Mohammad Haris 69 not out, Basit Ali 56)

Player of the match: Mohammad Haris

Player of the series: Rohail Nazir

Pakistan won seven-match series 7-0.