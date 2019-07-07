Iran threatens to abandon more nuclear commitments in '60 days'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: Iran threatened Sunday to abandon more commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement in "60 days" unless a solution is found with signatories to the endangered deal.
"We hope we can reach a solution otherwise after 60 days we will take the third step as well," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference, singling out Iran´s declining oil sales as one of the main issues that needed to be solved.
