Sun Jul 07, 2019
World

AFP
July 7, 2019

Iran threatens to abandon more nuclear commitments in '60 days'

World

AFP
Sun, Jul 07, 2019

Tehran: Iran threatened Sunday to abandon more commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement in "60 days" unless a solution is found with signatories to the endangered deal.

"We hope we can reach a solution otherwise after 60 days we will take the third step as well," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference, singling out Iran´s declining oil sales as one of the main issues that needed to be solved.

