Iqra Aziz shares humorous take on the #BottleCapChallenge

While the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ has taken the world by storm and has netizens dashing at bottles to unscrew the cap, Pakistan’s glamour queen Iqra Aziz has taken a humorous twist into the latest trend.

Turning to Instagram, the 21-year-old ‘Suno Chanda’ actor shared a viral video of the challenge that takes a dig at the theatrics of Bollywood.

The Bollywood version of the #BottleCapChallenge shows the unscrewed cap flying off from every corner of the house in melodramatic fashion.

“#bottlecapchallenge DONE RIGHT,” Iqra captioned the photo.

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat had also grabbed eyeballs after she nailed the challenge to perfection, as could be seen in the video that she shared on Instagram.









