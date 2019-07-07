close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2019

Iqra Aziz shares humorous take on the #BottleCapChallenge

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 07, 2019

While the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ has taken the world by storm and has netizens dashing at bottles to unscrew the cap, Pakistan’s glamour queen Iqra Aziz has taken a humorous twist into the latest trend.

Turning to Instagram, the 21-year-old ‘Suno Chanda’ actor shared a viral video of the challenge that takes a dig at the theatrics of Bollywood.

The Bollywood version of the #BottleCapChallenge shows the unscrewed cap flying off from every corner of the house in melodramatic fashion.

“#bottlecapchallenge DONE RIGHT,” Iqra captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

#bottlecapchallenge DONE RIGHT

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ (@iiqraaziz) on

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat had also grabbed eyeballs after she nailed the challenge to perfection, as could be seen in the video that she shared on Instagram. 




