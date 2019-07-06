close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma hits record fifth century at a single World Cup

Sports

AFP
Sat, Jul 06, 2019

Leeds, United Kingdom: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit five centuries in a single World Cup as he put India on course for a comfortable win against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.

Sharma reached the milestone with a boundary off Kasun Rajitha to pass the mark set by Sri Lanka´s Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds at the 2015 tournament.

He reached his century off 92 balls with 14 fours and two sixes but was dismissed shortly afterwards, caught by Angelo Mathews off the bowling of Ragitha for 103.

