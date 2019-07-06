close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
World

Web Desk
July 6, 2019

Watch: TV anchors flee as earthquake hits California

World

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 06, 2019

A video from a newsroom is going viral after a powerful earthquake hit South California on Friday night.

The videos shows the scary moment when  a male and his female colleague  choose to take a break in order to avert an untoward incident  as the studio start  shaking.

The female anchor can be heard  suggesting  they should hide under the desk.

According to AFP, the quake was 11 times stronger than the 6.4-magnitude quake "foreshock" the previous day, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The two major quakes, along with multiple aftershocks, have revived fears of the "Big One" -- a powerful tremor along the San Andreas Fault that could devastate major cities in Southern California.

"This is an earthquake sequence. These earthquakes are related," said Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones.

There was a 10 per cent chance of Friday´s quake being followed by another magnitude 7.0 or higher quake in the next week, she added.

