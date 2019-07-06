Sania Mirza shares heartwarming message after Shoaib Malik bids farewell to ODIs

Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza showered love and felicitated husband Shoaib Malik for 20 years of illustrious career in cricket after he announced to retire from the ODIs.

The famed all-rounder decided to hang his boots after Pakistan posted a thumping 94-runs win over Bangladesh in their last ICC World Cup 2019 match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday.

Malik had earlier announced that the World Cup tournament will be his last stint as he will bid adieu to the fifty-over format shortly after.

He tweeted about his decision posting:

"Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all, #PakistanZindabad," Malik wrote.

As soon as he announced his retirement plan, Malik was congratulated by a plethora of cricketers, colleagues and wife Sania Mirza too who took to Twitter to dedicate emotional post to her husband.

“Every story has an end, but in life, every ending is a new beginning’ @realshoaibmalik, u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility. Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who ur,” Mirza tweeted.

Malik was also presented with the guard of honour by the Pakistan team at the end of their game against Bangladesh.



