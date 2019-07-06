Ranveer Singh celebrating birthday today

The Bollywood Lootera Ranveer Singh has turned 34 on Saturday. The actor celebrates his birthday on July 6. The young beau’s fans in large number took to the social media platforms to wish him birthday greetings.



Ranveer Singh passed some great landmarks in a cinematic career spanning over a mere course of nine years. He pulled off giving Bollywood some smashingly successful flicks on box office. Actor, who emanates energy and effervescence on and off-screen, has set eyes to snag many more milestones in future too.

Critically acclaimed for his big budget films, he may be considered as the best in Bollywood, his fans said.

Ranveer embarked on the filmy path in 2010 with Anushka Sharma co-starrer ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. His latest cinematic offering was ‘Gully Boy’ opposite Alia Bhatt.

The actor gives his hundred percent to whatever role he plays. That is how, he ends up having his fans shower him with all the praise and love.

This time round, the actor's birthday is special as he is a married man now. The Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is his better half.

Some select tweets with birthday wishes are:



