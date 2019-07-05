Sarfaraz Ahmed believes West Indies game dampened Pakistan's dream to reach semis

LONDON: Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has praised his teammates for the way they fought back after a horrid start in the World Cup and won last four games and were eliminated from race to semi-finals on NRR difference.



Talking to media at the Lord’s after teams’ 94-run win over Bangladesh in Pakistan’s last game in the World Cup, the captain said that Pakistan didn’t do well in game against West Indies and Australia and team had to pay the price for that.

“We were out for a small total against West Indies and then we missed the opportunity of winning from a good position against Australia, I think these two matches spoiled our party,” Sarfaraz said.

The skipper further went to say that team made a remarkable comeback and kept themselves alive in the competition when there was so much pressure from outside.

He said that everyone, including himself should take responsibility for this and there’s no harm in that.

“Cricket is a team game, we all take credit when we do good. So, we all take equal blame when we are unable to give our best, it’s a team sport,” Sarfaraz said.

“We didn’t start off well in the tournament, we should have done better in beginning but in later stage of tournament, we played really well. Babar was amazing, Shaheen bowled superbly, Imam has done great. Everyone chipped in well,” he highlighted.

He aimed that team will learn from mistakes and do better in future.