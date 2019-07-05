PM Imran inaugurates Road to Makkah project at Islamabad Airport, sees off Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday formally inaugurated Road to Makkah project at the Islamabad International Airport and saw off the intending Hajj pilgrims travelling to the Holy land by the PIA flight from here.



The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-Ul- Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Director General Saudi Immigration Maj Gen Suleman Abdul Aziz.