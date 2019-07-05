Congress' Nitesh Rane and supporters arrested for assaulting engineer

Indian National Congress' Nitesh Rane was taken into custody on Friday for assaulting an engineer along with 16 of his supporters.

According to reports, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly member Nitesh Rane assaulted Prakash Shedekar, an engineer of National Highway Authority of India after which he was detained.

Reports revealed that Shedekar had buckets of mud thrown at him by the son of former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane, and his 16 supporters who then proceeded to tie him to the railing of the bridge which he had come to inspect.

Subsequent to the incident, Shedekar had registered a complaint after which the attackers were taken into custody.



"We have arrested Nitesh Rane and his 16 supporters who were involved in the incident. They have been booked for assault on government servant, obstructing government servant from discharging his duties, criminal intimidation, conspiracy and common intention, threatening , wrongful restraint under sections 353, 332, 342, 324, 323, 143, 148, 149, 147, 120-B, 504, 506 IPC and section 3 of Damage to Public Property Act. The accused will be produced in court on Friday,” Superintendent of Police Sindhudurg revealed to India Today.