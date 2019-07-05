Avengers: Endgame’s full version to release in Pakistan on July 12

Marvel enthusiasts over on this side of the world may have considered themselves not fortunate enough to watch the block buster hit 'Avengers: Endgame' after it’s re-release with additional scenes, but it looks like all their prayers have finally been answered.

As announced by a local theater company here in Pakistan, the box office-hit will be making its way back to silver screens with the additional footage and the post-credit scene that was missing from the initial release.

Director of the franchise, Anthony Russo had earlier announced the re-release of the film will take place to pay accolades to Marvel creator Stan Lee while giving a glimpse into the fourth phase of the Avengers’ franchise with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

According to the website of the cinema, the film will be hitting theaters once again on July 12 in Pakistan.



