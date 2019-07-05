Shoaib Akhtar 'overwhelmed' after becoming a father again

Shoaib Akhtar has been blessed with a baby boy, the former speedster revealed the ecstatic news on Thursday.



Taking to Twitter, Akhtar said:

"Overwhelmed by the feeling of becoming a father again. Keep my newborn baby and the mother in your prayers. Watch me break the news on my YouTube channel."

Ever since he broke the news, Akhtar has been receiving an abundance of congratulatory messages by eminent personalities extending felicitations to him and showering love on the little one.

Ali Zafar wished the family best of health and happiness.

Meanwhile, Shafqat Amanat Ali also joined the bandwagon and extended heartfelt felicitations.





