Ramiz Raja hopeful for 400-run miracle as Pakistan clash with Bangladesh

As Pakistan look to do the improbable by thrashing Bangladesh by a herculean margin, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja is sustaining the motivation despite having realization of the enormity of the task.

Speaking to ICC Presenter Zainab Abbas before the crunch clash, the cricket commentator stated: “I know it sounds like a miracle but miracles do happen.”

“Bangladesh team will have to fall seriously ill for Pakistan to win this contest. It’s like asking a guy to try and climb mount Everest without an oxygen mask,” he added.

Speaking about the ongoing debate about the net run-rate system not being fair, he stated: “But if they can’t get to 400 then they’d look to win because you know when you’re taking off for home territory you want to prove a point to the world and also that the points' table does not justify our performance in the World Cup.”

Treading ahead he talked of Pakistan’s ‘winning combination’ and not giving Shoaib Malik his farewell game: “It’s a World Cup stage and not a charity game so you got to play your best self and even though Shoaib Malik has served Pakistan extremely well but you have got to play the form players."

“I was hoping for maybe Asif Ali to be given a day in such a scenario with big shots or maybe Hasnain to have a bowl at Bangladesh also because he’s been sort of doing the gym and nothing more than that,” he added.