Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor in New York

The latest to pay a visit to Bollywood's veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in New York are doting couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.



In a recent Instagram post, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor uploaded a picture of them posing with Arjun and Malaika.

The picture shows the couple sitting on both sides of the actor while he holds their hands firmly.

Neetu stands behind Malaika. "Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see Rocketman and lunch at Red Farm,” Rishi's caption reads.

Rishi Kapoor has been in the New York City for a couple of months now as he is recuperating after treatment for cancer.



Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika have been in the limelight for their many public outings.

The couple had initially kept their relationship under the wraps.

However, they have now confessed that they are indeed dating each other.