Pakistan ignore Shaoib Malik in last World Cup match

LONDON: Pakistan ignored Shoaib Malik in the last league World Cup match against Bangladesh on Friday despite the all-rounder’s wish for ‘one final outing’.

The Green Shirts retained the same winning Playing XI that have won the matches against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Malik last played against India when he got out on zero at the Old Trafford, Mancheter.

The aging Malik, who has scored 8 runs from three appearances in this World Cup, is by far Pakistan’s worst player in the tournament.

Malik, who played 35 Tests, 287 One-day Internationals and 111 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan during a long career spanning over 18 years, had also captained Pakistan.

Sources close to him told ‘The News’ that he was desperate for one final outing for Pakistan.

Skipper Sarafraz Ahmed had hinted Thursday that the management is not considering to include him for today’s final match.

Team:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir