Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live updates: ICC World Cup 2019

LONDON: Pakistan win the all-important toss and choose to bat first against the ousted Bangladesh, as they look to do the improbable to keep their dream of reaching the semi-finals alive, here at the Lord's on Friday.

Even if Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday, they face a near-impossible task to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

The Math:

Here is what Pakistan, whose highest total at the World Cup so far is the 348-8 they made in a shock win over England, need to do:

If Pakistan score 350, they must win by 311 runs.

If Pakistan score 400, they must win by 316 runs.

If Pakistan score 450, they must win by 321 runs.

