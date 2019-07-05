tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Pakistan win the all-important toss and choose to bat first against the ousted Bangladesh, as they look to do the improbable to keep their dream of reaching the semi-finals alive, here at the Lord's on Friday.
Even if Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday, they face a near-impossible task to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.
The Math:
Here is what Pakistan, whose highest total at the World Cup so far is the 348-8 they made in a shock win over England, need to do:
If Pakistan score 350, they must win by 311 runs.
If Pakistan score 400, they must win by 316 runs.
If Pakistan score 450, they must win by 321 runs.
