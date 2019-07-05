Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to join Sachin Tendulkar after historic world record

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on the brink of a remarkable feat when he faces Pakistan during Friday's match at the ICC World Cup 2019.

The ace cricketer is on the cusp of joining legendary player Sachin Tendulkar in an elite World Cup list. Shakib has been in exceptional form and has so far mustered a colossal 542 runs' score in the ongoing tournament.

If he manages to cross the 50-run mark against Pakistan, Shakib will become the only second cricketer after Tendulkar to score seven 50+ scores in a single edition of the World Cup.

Sachin had scored seven 50+ scores during the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Up till now, Shakib has successfully made 11 fifty-plus scores.

If he is able to make one more, he will feature in the second place of the coveted list along with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

Bangladesh were knocked out of the World Cup by India during their last match at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is in need of 360 runs to defeat Bangladesh by 311 runs or 400 runs to beat them by 316 in order to keep their World Cup dream alive.