Pakistan’s World Cup mission impossible

London: Even if Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord´s on Friday, they face a near-impossible task to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.



The top four at the end of the 10-team round-robin phase advance to the knockouts.

Victory would draw Pakistan level on 11 points with fourth-placed New Zealand.

If two sides are level on points at the end of the group stage, the team with more wins goes through.

But a Pakistan success would mean both they and New Zealand had won five of their nine pool matches.

The next tie-breaker is net run-rate and New Zealand have a huge advantage at +0.175 compared with Pakistan´s -0.792, which is in part a consequence of Pakistan´s heavy defeat by the West Indies in their opening match, when they were skittled out for just 105.

Pakistan now need to surpass the record winning margin by runs in a one-day international of 290 if they are to overtake New Zealand.

But if Bangladesh won the toss and batted first, the 1992 champions´ slim hopes of a semi-final spot would evaporate even before a ball was bowled.

That is because net run-rate can only be boosted by so much if a team is chasing a target, and in Pakistan´s case it would not be enough for them to top New Zealand.

Here is what Pakistan, whose highest total at the World Cup so far is the 348-8 they made in a shock win over England, need to do:

If Pakistan score 350, they must win by 311 runs.

If Pakistan score 400, they must win by 316 runs.

If Pakistan score 450, they must win by 321 runs.