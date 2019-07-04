Sara Ali Khan opens up about working with Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan

B-Town newbie Sara Ali Khan has been making waves ever since her first onscreen debut last year and ever since then, massive opportunities have been knocking on her doorstep.



During an interview with DNA, the 23-year-old opened up about her getting to work with the industry’ top two directors Imtiaz Ali who roped her in for ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ and David Dhawan who has her in the lead role for the upcoming ‘Coolie No 1’ remake.

Speaking about how her conviction has helped her in making choices as she does not consider herself ‘educated’ in movies, the 'Kedarnath' actor said: "Going forward also, right now I am working with Imtiaz Sir, David Sir. Okay I am doing both the films of different genres as well. So I think there needs to be some form of firm conviction within you."

"Your heart and soul within you needs to tell you that you want to do. And once you know that, you can rush in life. So one thing that I look for sure is conviction. Either in my role or in my director, or in my script, or in the world there needs to be conviction", she added.

The starlet will next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ which will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day next year while her film alongside Varun Dhawan 'Coolie No 1' will go on floors in August.