Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia this month alongside Liam Payne, DJ Steve Aoki

In a first, famed American rap sensation Nicki Minaj is making her way to Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the 36-year-old singer and songwriter will be performing at the Jeddah World Festival alongside prominent names in the music industry around the world including Liam Payne and DJ Steve Aoki.

As per reports, the official website of the concert announced that the artists will be taking the stage on July 18 at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is avowing quick electronic visas to international travelers looking to be part of the musical event.

