Joe Jonas, Sohpie Turner’s first wedding picture takes the internet by storm

The much-anticipated fairy-tale wedding of Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas had the world enthralled but the latest released photo from the nuptials is sure to leave you spellbound.

The first wedding picture released from the duo’s second ceremony in south of France has fans swooning as the beautiful black and white shot of the newly married couple walking down the aisle wearing their million dollar smiles is winning the internet.

Surrounded by friends and family, the 'Game of Thrones' star tied the knot with the acclaimed singer for a second time at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France after their earlier spontaneous and more casual nuptials in Las Vegas.

Sophie, 23,donned a white voluminous wedding dress with a full skirt while Joe, 29, looked dapper in an all-black suit.