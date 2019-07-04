Katrina Kaif loves Salman Khan's physique, calls him fitness icon

MUMBAI: Bollywood's fitness diva Katrina Kaif lovingly reacted to Salman Khan's latest posts where he is seen working out regularly to keep himself fit to perfectly execute any role he is offered in the film.



Having been inspired of Khan's videos and pictures - he shared on Instagram with leaner and chiselled look for his upcoming film 'Dabangg 3', Katrina could not stop herself admiring the superstar's passion for fitness he is growing with every passing day.







Katrina - who has been named an ambassador of the world's most popular sports brand for her similar approach to the fitness - said: "Salman is a fitness icon and its very inspiring to see the actor passionately follow his physical targets."







In her recent interview the actress said: "A woman should look the way she feels comfortable in her own skin and the way she wants to look."



Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan never fail to make heads turn with their amazing posts. The stars who live in the hearts of millions of their fans keep them hooked with their social media posts.



Katrina is not just a brilliant actress but she is also a fitness enthusiast and many times, diva is spotted sweating it out in the gym.



Earlier, Salam had also posted a video with the caption: It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment ".





