Pakistan hopes enhanced participation of Chinese companies in 7th PC Business Forum

CHENGDU: Pakistan hopes that more Chinese companies from Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Chongqing will attend the 7th Pakistan-China Business Forum, being held this September in Lahore to explore Pakistan’s real potential, said Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.

“Pakistan-China Business Forum has progressed a great deal over the years and has played a critical role in deepening ties between economic, trade, industrial, and commercial ties between Pakistan and China,” he said, chairing a meeting held in Pakistan Mission.

A delegation overseeing the preparatory arrangements of the forum, including Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas and Amjad Hussain senior members of COMSATS University as well as Fa Wenya, CEO of Everest International Expo Ltd., visited the Pakistan mission.

It sought Mission’s assistance in introducing major companies that could attend the 7th Forum. The Mission invited members of various chambers and universities to meet visiting delegation and helped them brainstorm ideas on making the 7th Forum a success.

The Chinese participants maintained that Pakistan had a lot of potential to grow in industries such as lighting equipment, new energy, household appliances, surgical equipment and sports goods and hoped that the forthcoming Forum will be another step in introducing Pakistan’s potential to Chinese entities. The participants also discussed ways and means to help Chinese companies relocate to Pakistan and gain from advantages of Pakistan’s low-cost economy.

The CG, Mudassir Tipu, maintained that OBOR and CPEC provided a remarkable opportunity to deepen integration between Pakistan and the southwest of China and hoped that more, diverse, and wide-ranging economic opportunities can be created between the two regions. He also emphasized deeper cooperation between Pakistan and China’s universities, research centres, and think-tanks.

The visiting team from Pakistan thanked Pakistan Mission for extending support to the 7th Pakistan-China Business Forum.

COMSATS Institute of Information Technology has been organizing Pak-China Business Forum for several years, to promote university-industry collaboration in business and economic sectors for the mutual benefit of both China and Pakistan.

It is also aimed at attracting more FDI from China to Pakistan.