Wed Jul 03, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2019

Salman Khan to establish 300 gyms across India

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 04, 2019

MUMBAI:  Bollywood's dashing star Salman Khan, who  has been admired  for his fitness-conscious approach, has reportedly announce to establish  300 gyms across India by 2020. 

After his Being Human chain and Being Strong Fitness Equipment, Salman Khan  has reportedly launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centers in the name of SK-27. He has made  up his  mind to establish  his  own product that might help others. 

According to  a  statement, which was issued on behalf of the actor, Khan has evolved the strategy to make every individual fit and healthy.

Salman Khan has already launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.

