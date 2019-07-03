Salman Khan to establish 300 gyms across India

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dashing star Salman Khan, who has been admired for his fitness-conscious approach, has reportedly announce to establish 300 gyms across India by 2020.

After his Being Human chain and Being Strong Fitness Equipment, Salman Khan has reportedly launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centers in the name of SK-27. He has made up his mind to establish his own product that might help others.

According to a statement, which was issued on behalf of the actor, Khan has evolved the strategy to make every individual fit and healthy.



Salman Khan has already launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.

