Wed Jul 03, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 4, 2019

Gauff, 15, reaches Wimbledon third round

Sports

AFP
Thu, Jul 04, 2019

Cori Gauff, the 15-year-old schoolgirl who stunned five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, continued her dream Wimbledon debut on Wednesday when she eased into the last 32.

Gauff, ranked 313, defeated 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3 under the new Court One roof.

The American teenager, already the youngest player since 1991 to win a main draw match at Wimbledon, goes on to face Polona Hercog of Slovenia for a place in the last 16.

