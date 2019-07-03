Bryan Adams opens up about decision to plant a tree on every ticket sold

Canadian icon Bryan Adams who ruled over hearts for an extensive period over is stepping forth voicing out his concerns for environmental awareness on Tuesday.

The classic singer had been all over the news lately after he announced that he will be planting one tree for each ticket sold on his ‘Shine A Light’ world tour.

“I thought it was a good idea to do this as part of a good overall environmental message. Everyone’s talking about carbon footprint and so it made sense that we should give back and that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to plant trees. At the end of this year, it could be as many as a million trees,” he states in an interview with Toronto Sun.

Asked whether this environmentalist attitude is due to him getting brought up in Vancouver, Adams stated: “Are you saying all people in Vancouver are a bunch of environmentalists? I’d be okay with that if it was. You’re saying Vancouver is a bunch of hippies? I know. It’s okay. Hippies are alright.”