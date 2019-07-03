close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
July 3, 2019

Rahul Gandhi resigns as leader of India´s opposition Congress

Wed, Jul 03, 2019

NEW DELHI: India´s Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resigned as president of the main opposition Congress, taking responsibility for the party´s second-straight landslide defeat to right-wing Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national elections.

"Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president," he said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

Gandhi, who was seeking to become the fourth member of his family dynasty to become prime minister, had been Congress president since December 2017.


